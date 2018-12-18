Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man pleaded guilty to 10 charges including dealing with the proceeds of crime.
A man pleaded guilty to 10 charges including dealing with the proceeds of crime. NSW Police
News

Guilty plea for weapons and drugs charges

18th Dec 2018 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SANDY Beach man pleaded guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday to a string of weapons and drugs charges.

Gordon McMahon pleaded guilty to 10 separate charges including dealing with the proceeds of crime ($1475 in cash).

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to six weapons related charges including the possession of a home made electric stun device; a five-milliwatt laser pointer; ammunition for a .22 firearm; ammunition for a .40 firearm and possessing a replica pistol without the appropriate permits.

Guilty pleas were also entered for supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two charges of possessing a prohibited drug (methylamphetamines and cannabis).

The offences occurred on the morning of October 9 at Sandy Beach.

McMahon remains on conditional bail and the matter has been adjourned to January 8.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    News It has cost billions of dollars and is in the home stretch in terms of completion.

    • 18th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
    Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

    premium_icon Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

    News Bushfire burning at southern end of airport.

    • 18th Dec 2018 4:30 PM
    Time to immortalise champion jockey

    premium_icon Time to immortalise champion jockey

    News Zac Purton's achievements in the saddle need to be recognised.

    Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

    Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

    News Police update media on search for missing swimmer off Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners