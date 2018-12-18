Guilty plea for weapons and drugs charges

A man pleaded guilty to 10 charges including dealing with the proceeds of crime.

A SANDY Beach man pleaded guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday to a string of weapons and drugs charges.

Gordon McMahon pleaded guilty to 10 separate charges including dealing with the proceeds of crime ($1475 in cash).

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to six weapons related charges including the possession of a home made electric stun device; a five-milliwatt laser pointer; ammunition for a .22 firearm; ammunition for a .40 firearm and possessing a replica pistol without the appropriate permits.

Guilty pleas were also entered for supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two charges of possessing a prohibited drug (methylamphetamines and cannabis).

The offences occurred on the morning of October 9 at Sandy Beach.

McMahon remains on conditional bail and the matter has been adjourned to January 8.