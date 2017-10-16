23°
Guilty of police pursuit, man fails to outrun sting of jail time

Keagan Elder
A COFFS Harbour man has been jailed for 18 months after leading police on a pursuit.

Beau Mansfield, 41, crashed a white Holden Commodore into a house, police told the Coffs Harbour Local Court.

"(Mansfield) showed no regard to public safety by driving into the rear end of a house which occupants had several young children," police said.

Mansfield caught the attention of police after he was found displaying NSW licence plates doctored to resemble Victorian plates when driving north on the Pacific Hwy on June 28.

Police told the court the plates had been turned inside out and painted white and blue to depict the Victorian counterparts.

After momentarily losing him, police relocated Mansfield on Tiki Rd, Moonee Beach where he failed to stop when officers signalled for him to pull over.

Attempting to flee, Mansfield reached speeds of between 80kmh to 100kmh in the 50kmh zone as he headed towards Solitary Islands Rd.

Police chased him as he travelled south, hitting speeds of more than 140kmh on the 80kmh road.

Mansfield then turned off at Old Bucca Rd, where he lost control on a left hand bend and crashed into a ditch on the other side of the road.

After the crash, police arrested Mansfield who admitted to them he did not have a licence and was unregistered and uninsured.

He had not held a driver's licence for five years.

Magistrate Darryl Pearce handed Mansfield an 18 month sentence for police pursuit, with a 12 month non-parole period on Friday.

Magistrate Pearce also gave him a 12-month sentence for dishonestly possessing an interfered with unique vehicle identifier, for the changed plates to be served at the same time.

Mansfield was also fined $500 for driving unregistered, $500 for driving uninsured and $200 for entering enclosed land without lawful excuse.

