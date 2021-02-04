Menu
A Coffs Harbour police officer has been found guilty of intentionally distributing intimate images without consent.
Crime

Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

Janine Watson
4th Feb 2021 3:43 PM
Glenn Paul Matthews appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court last week (January 27) where he was facing eight separate charges of distributing the images (videos) without consent.

Two of the charges were dismissed but the 44-year-old was found guilty of the remaining six charges.

The offences occurred between 7am on August 27, 2018 and 10am on August 28, 2018 at Coffs Harbour.

A Coffs police officer has been found guilty of distributing intimate videos of a woman without her consent to fellow officers. Photo: Janine Watson

 

Matthews showed the videos to fellow police officers including a current Senior Constable and a former Senior Constable.

NSW Police Media issued a statement about the matter in July 2019 saying that a serving police officer had been charged over the incident, and that he had been suspended from duty since February 2019.

Matthews has been listed for sentencing before Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 22.

