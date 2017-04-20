Guide to Anzac Day Services around the region

Coffs Harbour

Anzac Day Dawn Service 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Anzac Park, Vernon St. Breakfast afterwards at C.ex Club.

March 9am forms at east end of Park Ave, turns right into Gordon St, then down Vernon St stopping at the Cenotaph.

Anzac Day Main Service 9.30am at the Cenotaph, Anzac park, Vernon St.

Anzac Day Lunch 12pm at C.ex club. Tickets free to ex-service persons and tickets must be picked up from club prior to Anzac Day.

Transport is available for disabled veterans from Park Ave to Cenotaph. Two-up in Vista Lounge, C.ex Club from 2pm.

Sawtell

Anzac Day Dawn Service 6am at Lyle Rose Park, 2nd Ave.

March 11am through main street.

Anzac Day Main Service 11.25 at Lyle Rose Park, 2nd Ave.

Anzac Day Lunch 12.30pm.

Woolgoolga

Anzac Day Dawn Service 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Woolgoolga Diggers Club. Breakfast afterwards, tickets available from Woolgoolga Diggers Club prior to ANZAC Day.

March 11am step off from the Post Office, then west along Beach St, right turn into Woolgoolga Diggers carpark, assemble facing War Memorial.

Anzac Day Main Service 11.15am at the Cenotaph, Woolgoolga Diggers Club. Lunch afterwards.

Bellingen

Anzac Day Dawn Service 5.30am at cnr Oak and Hyde St.

March 9am step off from Church St and head to cnr Oak and Hyde St.

Anzac Day Main Service 9.10am at cnr Oak and Hyde St.

Urunga

Anzac Day Dawn Service 6.30am at the Cenotaph. Breakfast afterwards at C.ex Urunga.

March 11am steps off from Spar Supermarket to Cenotaph. Lunch afterwards at C.ex Urunga.

Nambucca

Anzac Day Dawn Service 5.30am at the Cenotaph. Breakfast afterwards at Nambucca Heads RSL Club.

March 8.45 steps off south from Bowra St opposite Commonwealth Bank to Cenotaph.

Anzac Day Main Service 9.15am at the Cenotaph. Lunch afterwards for ticket-holders.

Dorrigo

Anzac Day Dawn Service 5.30am at the Dorrigo Monument.

March 11am steps off from RSL Club to Dorrigo Monument for Wreath Laying Service.