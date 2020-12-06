Grunge, jetty jumping and vigilante groups: News in 97

In 1997 music fans went wild at a concert by Australian grunge group Silverchair at Coffs Harbour Showground and the Advocate documented the scenes.

MUSIC fans packed Coffs Harbour Showground in 1997 to see Silverchair and the Coffs Coast Advocate was there to document it.

Times have changed and we're doing it differently now, but the Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years.

We shared a photo of the crowd on our Facebook page and Silvana Camilleri, who was working at the showground at the time, shared her memories.

"I certainly remember. I was working in the showground office as assistant to the secretary of the trust," she posted.

"I stayed back to make sure the band had all they needed then had to go home to my children."

Others remembered the day:

Ray Ray Baker - I went for the support band.

Karlee Marsh - Mark Migala, We spoke about this on Thursday ! Big brother is listening

Irisa McGarry - First concert I went to

Alan Fuller - Yep there I am

Luke Redward - I remember being nearby and hearing most of it from there.

Protesters at Emerald Beach in 1994 were featured in the Advocate.

Also in the news in 1997

- More than 150 friends and relatives of former Woolgoolga man and disgraced police officer, Clinton Moller, gathered for his funeral after he was found hanged in his prison cell. He was serving eight months for contempt of court and was due to face drug charges.

- An increase in youth crime led angry Coffs assault and robbery victim to talk of forming vigilante groups to protect people and property.

In 1997 thousands flocked to the jetty to celebrate its latest restoration. Jetty jumping also became a craze.

- A dead cow washed up on Valla Beach. A police spokesperson said it was most likely due to the recent heavy rain.

- The Advocate celebrated its 90th birthday.

- Jetty-jumping became a craze after the reopening of the restored jetty.