Cedrick Yow-Yeh was jailed for a violent assault but appealed against the conviction. Mike Knott BUN150518CEDRICK1
News

Gruesome park attack on older man

John Weekes
by
13th Feb 2019 6:15 AM
AN ENGAGED man having a tipple with his fiancée was suddenly attacked and brutally injured when another drinking buddy lashed out.

Bundaberg attacker Cedrick Peter Jason Yow-Yeh then directed Laurie John Howe to blame "falling on a rock" for the ghastly injuries.

Mr Howe, nearly 20 years older than the attacker, went on to develop pneumonia after being kicked and suffering rib fractures.

Yow-Yeh, in his early 40s, was convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm last June, but complained to the state's top court after getting jailed.

A new Queensland Court of Appeal judegment described how Mr Howe was shocked when Yow-Yeh snapped.

Mr Howe was drinking in a park with a small group, including his fiancée, when Yow-Yeh slapped his face with an open hand.

The older man asked "What the f*** was that for?"

Instead of an answer, he got two punches to the face, falling backwards onto cement off his chair.

"The next thing I'm getting jumped all over...like a big bull jumping all over me, on my chest."

Mr Howe blacked out.

He said Yow-Yeh later told him "Did you learn anything by that flogging I gave you last night?"

Justice Philip Morrison said the bashed man was told to blame falling on a rock for his injuries.

Under cross-examination, Mr Howe was asked if he "fell backwards off the table."

Jurors found Yow-Yeh guilty - and he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment with parole eligibility after one year.

Yow-Yeh appealed against the conviction.

Representing himself at the appeal court, Yow-Yeh said Mr Howe and other eyewitnesses gave inconsistent evidence.

Yow-Yeh also said no photographs of Mr Howe's injuries were taken.

He also complained about deficiencies in a police officer's brief of evidence.

But the appeal court said those deficiencies were of little relevance.

Justice Morrison also said the Bundaberg trial judge gave jurors directions about how the drunk eyewitnesses were.

The appeal was dismissed. -NewsRegional

