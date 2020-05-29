Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

GRAPHIC: Gruesome find in feral cat’s stomach

by Jack Gramenz
29th May 2020 5:06 PM

 

A feral cat caught in a trap has been found with 17 dead native lizards inside its stomach in New Zealand.

A ranger at the Kaitorete Spit on the nation's South Island found the feral cat after it was trapped in Canterbury, according to New Zealand outlet Stuff.

It's not known how long the cat had been trapped, it's believed to have occurred some time during the coronavirus lockdown, but the animal was only discovered after restrictions in New Zealand were eased.

Many of the lizards were found still fully intact inside the cat's stomach.
Many of the lizards were found still fully intact inside the cat's stomach.


The cat's stomach was cut open to see if it had eaten any native animals after it was caught near a known habitat of a protected lizard species.

Inside its stomach were 17 dead native skinks, and parts of other lizards.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation didn't specify the exact species, citing smuggling concerns.

Cats, feral and domestic, terrorise native animals in Australia and New Zealand, which until a few centuries ago, didn't have them as a predator.

Lizards also move slower in colder weather, placing them at particular risk at this time of the year.

Originally published as Gruesome find in feral cat's stomach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        premium_icon Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        Crime Man charged with aggravated break and enter offences

        REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        premium_icon REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        News THE time has come to grab your friends, head down to the pub, enjoy a cold one and...

        Local Aboriginal feature on the Pacific Highway trail

        premium_icon Local Aboriginal feature on the Pacific Highway trail

        News Ten artists from the Coffs Coast are set to feature in an Aboriginal art trail...

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should we be surprised doping happens?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should we be surprised doping happens?

        Rugby League Will it always exist in the sporting world?