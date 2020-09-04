GRUDGE MATCH: Snappers women out for revenge

The Coffs Harbour Snappers women’s side are gearing up for a grand final rematch against the Port Pirates.

HAVING completed a second regular season without losing a game, the Snappers women are determined to prevent a repeat of last year’s cruel ending.

The Coffs Harbour Snappers women’s side have the rematch they were after as they prepare to line up against the Port Pirates tomorrow in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final.

The side were left shattered after going undefeated the entire regular season last year, only to fall at the final hurdle and Snappers second-rower Ashlee Downton says the side is focused on avenging last year’s grand final loss.

“Considering we did lose last year the passion is really there and it’s something we all really want,” Downton said.

“We are in it to win it this year and the girls are extremely focused.”

The side have been a formidable force this season leaking just 31 points and scoring 149 across what has been a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the disruptions caused teams to drop out and forced the Snappers into two pre-seasons, described as “all fun and games” by Downton, the side have benefited from a growing interest in Rugby.

Downton said a renewed focus on training coupled with some new recruits coming across from touch football and Oztag had really benefited the side.

“From previous years the numbers at training has increased and that has really helped us structure our game a lot more.

“And rugby is growing more and more and the quality of players is getting better.”

And Downton said the leadership from captain Greta Smith has been instrumental this season.

“She is an incredible player and leads us around the field, telling us what to do,” she said.

“Having her as captain has helped us step up our game.”

The Snappers Women’s 10s side play Port Pirates tomorrow at Port Macquarie.