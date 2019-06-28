Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRL rugbyy league: George Burgess was put on report
NRL rugbyy league: George Burgess was put on report
Rugby League

Grubby Burgess back to his old eye-gouging tricks

27th Jun 2019 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He missed the start of the 2019 NRL season for eye-gouging an opponent and now South Sydney enforcer George Burgess is facing another lengthy stint on the sideline after going after Robbie Farah. WATCH THE FOOTAGE

In the early stages of the match Farah was pulled down just short of the tryline and Burgess pressed down on his face around the eye area.

He was put on report by referee Adam Gee.

Burgess was previously found guilty of gouging Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in a Test match last season.

He was suspended for four matches and missed the first three NRL games of the season as a result.

North Queensland's Josh McGuire and Canberra's Hudson Young have faced the judiciary on gouging charges this year.

McGuire escaped suspension, although he did have to pay a $3350 fine while Young was rubbed out for five games.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett did his best to hose down the incident but admitted Burgess put himself in a bad position.

Burgess is facing a lengthy suspension. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
Burgess is facing a lengthy suspension. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

"Obviously there was a hand on the face there," Bennett conceded.

"I can't definitely say it was an eye gouge or what it was."

"There was just no need to put himself in that position.

"I'm not condemning him for it in the sense I don't know whether his fingers actually made contact with the eye or not.

"But the point is it was just totally unwarranted."

South Sydney lost the match 14-9 and Burgess suffered a hip injury later in the game.

League legends Andrew Johns and Johnathan Thurston called for a lengthy suspension to stamp out the practice.

"Back in the wild west days you eyer gouge someone you'd get 18 months for it," said Johns.

"If they're going to be consistent he'll get four weeks."

Burgess was found guilty of a gouge in a Test match last season.
Burgess was found guilty of a gouge in a Test match last season.

Thurston called the move "a low act" and said harsher measures had to be taken.

"Imagine if he scratches his eye, he'd lose half his eyesight," said Thurston.

"If they're going to deter anyone from doing it they need to throw the book at him."

Burgess has yet to comment on the gouge, but after his similar effort on Watene-Zelezniak he claimed such play was not part of his game.

"It is not in my makeup as a rugby league player and never has been," Burgess tweeted.

"I sincerely apologise to anyone who thinks bad of me after seeing the footage.

"I accept the punishment but I will never accept that I gouged a fellow players eye intentionall. I have too much respect for the players I play with and against."

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
eye gougng george burgess nrl rabbitohs robbie farah rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Vote grants $700,000 to make new centre 'shovel ready'

    premium_icon Vote grants $700,000 to make new centre 'shovel ready'

    News What made news at this week's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    Cyclist struck by vehicle in the heart of town

    premium_icon Cyclist struck by vehicle in the heart of town

    Crime Crash shows Coffs' pedestrian crossings can be dangerous.

    Ashlea's freedom stolen by heartless thief

    Ashlea's freedom stolen by heartless thief

    News "I just want my trike back," she says, again and again.

    Pressure mounts on RMS to release bypass documents

    premium_icon Pressure mounts on RMS to release bypass documents

    News Is the RMS flouting the nation's freedom of information laws?