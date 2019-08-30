Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

HIGHEST GROWTH RATE IN REGION: Moonee south of the shopping centre pictured in 2017. These lots are now full.

HIGHEST GROWTH RATE IN REGION: Moonee south of the shopping centre pictured in 2017. These lots are now full.

AT the same time demographics guru Bernard Salt has flagged Coffs Harbour a growth hotspot, Coffs Harbour City Council has adopted a number of key chapters of their growth management strategy.

“Coffs Harbour is emerging as a large city by Australian standards in the NSW Mid North Coast,” Mr Salt said.

From 2013 to 2018 our growth rate of six per cent rivals that of Rockhampton and Mackay.

For two hours councillors debated the chapters of the growth management strategy relating to large lot residential lands.

The draft had been on public exhibition and received almost 50 submissions.

The chapter recognises that the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area has relatively large stocks of unsubdivided land zoned R5 Large Lot Residential in a number of ‘candidate areas’ that can be opened up for development.

Much discussion was around the possibility of extending these ‘candidate areas’ to include coastal areas in Corindi and Red Rock but some councillors including Mayor Denise Knight warned against making policy on the run.

She thinks council has the mix right with the current growth management strategy.

“There has been a very long body of work on this and staff have done a great job putting it all together so I am really happy with it,” Cr Knight said.

“We can’t just throw something in like this at the end of the debate - we would need another strong body of work to support it.”

The chapter on large residential lands was considered in the context of what’s been termed the ‘compact city’ model being pursued for the CBD.

Councillor Paul Amos has spoken out strongly against this approach.

Cr Paul Amos.

He says the approach is potentially harmful for the relaxed way of life and housing opportunities that have for a long time encouraged young families to move to the region.

“The goal proposed by the growth management strategy is to move from 3 per cent units and flats currently, to 40 per cent units and flats in the next 20 years,” Mr Amos said.

“Traditional home building is a key economic activity in our area. Unit complexes will tend to attract bigger developers and may squeeze smaller providers out of the market.”