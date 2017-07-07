Growing our industry

A new round of the NSW Government's Dairy Industry fund is opening later this month.

UP TO $700,000 will be available for projects which contribute to the growth and sustainability of the NSW dairy industry, with a new round of the NSW Government's Dairy Industry fund opening later this month.

NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general DPI Agriculture, and chair of the Dairy Industry Fund Steering Committee, Michael Bullen, said the $1 million fund has a track record in supporting successful projects.

"The round offers $700,000 for project proposals which are aligned with the strategies developed in the NSW Dairy Industry Strategic Action Plan,” Mr Bullen said.

"The industry aims to grow markets for NSW milk, build industry confidence, support strategic farm business transition and improve farm productivity.

"This is a significant opportunity to boost the value of NSW's dairy industry, which produces more than one billion litres of milk and contributes $594 million to the state's economy each year.”

Funding applications are open to individuals, universities, research organisations, consultants, not-for-profit organisations, state and local government, farmers and community groups.

Joint applications demonstrating collaboration are encouraged.

Successful applicants will have to prepare a full project proposal and have the opportunity to present a summary to the Dairy Industry Fund Advisory Committee for feedback prior to their final submission.

Preference will be given to projects which demonstrate significant scale to the benefits they would bring to the NSW dairy industry.

Applications are open from July 18 until August 18. Visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au for more.