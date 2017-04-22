23°
News

Growing orchids in Coffs is easier than you think

Wendy Andrews
| 22nd Apr 2017 9:00 AM
HOBBY BLOOMS: Carole Davis started her love affair with orchids when she retired in 2009 and says the plants are actually tougher than you think.
HOBBY BLOOMS: Carole Davis started her love affair with orchids when she retired in 2009 and says the plants are actually tougher than you think. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER living on acreage for more than 30 years, Carole and Larry Davis recently moved themselves, and their many orchids, to a small suburban block.

"We left behind a 10m by 4m chook house which was used for my orchids and ferns,” Carole said.

"Our new garden is devoid of trees, so plants have been living under the lilly-pilly hedge while Larry has been building a much smaller 2.5m by 4m shade house.

"Quite a difference in size, so there are now plants hanging all around the fence under small shade-cloth covers waiting for him to engineer an extension - or two or three.”

Carole started her love affair with orchids when she retired in 2009.

"I started playing golf - badly - then moved on to growing orchids - also badly.”

She persevered with the orchids after being drawn to the larger varieties and now has quite a collection.

"It is surprising how quickly they multiply, especially with all the space I once had.

"Unfortunately, my favourites are the large pendulous genres - Brassia, Miltassia, Oncidiums, Zygopetalums - so perhaps now I'll need to concentrate on the smaller varieties as I have so much less bench space.”

Carole is a member of the Coffs Harbour Orchid Society, which is holding its annual Autumn Orchid Show on April29-30 at the botanic garden in Hardaker St from 9am to 5pm daily.

Members of the orchid society will be there, happy to share their passion and knowledge about orchids with visitors.

"Over the years, members have been extraordinarily helpful with hints and advice on good growing techniques, and the displays at the monthly meetings have certainly opened my eyes to the vast array of colours and sizes in each species,” Carole said.

"Plus there have been a number of workshops for beginners, which helped remove some of the mystique which tends to surround orchids.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Growing orchids in Coffs is easier than you think

Growing orchids in Coffs is easier than you think

All welcome at Orchid Show

Fancy sale 50 years in the making

SUPER SALE: Norma McConnell of Fancy Dress Hire is preparing to sell off 50 years worth of costumes.

Costume store opens racks for purchase after 50 years.

Now's the time to shine

CARVE UP: Coffs Harbour surfer Taj Watson rips into the Park Beach surf during the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre.

Final day of Billabong Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour.

Snappers ready for tricky season opener

HERE WE GO AGAIN: The Coffs Snappers start their MNC Rugby season with a home game this afternoon against Wauchope.

Snappers plan to play a more attacking, faster style of rugby.

Local Partners

Change of Anzac Day scenery for Repton's Captain Palmer

THIS year Anzac Day will be very different for veteran Captain Emma Palmer who is a familiar figure at the Dawn Service in her hometown of Repton.

Fancy sale 50 years in the making

SUPER SALE: Norma McConnell of Fancy Dress Hire is preparing to sell off 50 years worth of costumes.

Costume store opens racks for purchase after 50 years.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Town &amp; Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 4 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance and enjoy the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills & coastal views. Complete total of...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $365,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Renovated home opposite Brelsford Park...

1/88 Albany St, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $359,950

Seldom will you find a more conveniently located property! Opposite the family friendly Brelsford Park with a level walk to Coffs Harbour CBD ensures effortless...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $820,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!