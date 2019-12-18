Coffs growers feeling the pinch as drought drags on

On the land, growers are also making some tough decisions as the dry conditions endure.

AS the drought drags on local growers are feeling the pinch.

It comes as local councils across the region grapple with ways to preserve the dwindling resource.

Coffs Harbour City Council this week introduced Level 1 Water restrictions. It is the first time for 15 years that the community has faced water restrictions above the Permanent Water Conservation Measures, which were introduced in 2004.

In a controversial move Coffs Council is also in the process of selling off water to farmers from a dam in Woolgoolga which is set to be decommissioned due to a change in State Government regulations.

For Bellingen Shire Council the situation is even more dire with Level 4 water restrictions already in place and last week councillors voted unanimously to proceed with plans to hire a 2.5ML/day portable reverse osmosis desalination plant.

The State Government have committed to subsidising the Bellingen plant at between 60 to 100 per cent, with council considering various alternative options in the long term. These include tapping into new aquifers or sourcing water from the Kalang River.

Some berry pickers have taken to social media saying they have been laid off and are looking for alternative work.

Costa Berries will not be taking on any additional seasonal workers for the remainder of the season.

A Costa Berries spokesperson said that harvest labour requirements vary during the season according to a number of factors, including crop volume and weather.

"As we reach the tail end of this season there have been some challenges with respect to lack of sufficient rainfall which has impacted agriculture in general across the region," the spokesperson said.

"As would be expected we are addressing this through a range of water conservation strategies.

"To the extent this directly impacts our labour requirements, we will not be taking on any additional seasonal workers for the remainder of what is left of the season."

Two Tails Tails Wines this week announced they were extremely saddened to advise there will be no 2020 vintage this season.

"This is due to the drought. We are farmers. We are a small business. We employ locals. We support the local community. We will survive. This Christmas shop local to keep your $$$ local," they urged via Facebook.