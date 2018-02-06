Groups to rally against 'unsustainable' forest agreement

Protesters oppose logging to protect koala populations outside the Forestry Corporation office in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

THE proposed renewal of the North East Regional Forest Agreement has resulted in some controversy, with local environment groups announcing they will tomorrow hold a protest.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced last week a formal process has commenced to renew the RFA for a further 20 years.

Mr Fraser said RFAs underpin the management of native forests and issues such as certainty of supply for industry, ecologically sustainable forest management and compliance and development activities.

He added the forestry sector is 'critical' in supporting local jobs and driving growth in the local economy.

An information session in being held tomorrow, January 7, from 1pm at the C.ex Coffs, meanwhile a protest is being held outside the C.ex from 11.30am.

Ashley Love from the Bellingen Environment Centre said the agreements allowed for 'unsustainable' logging in native forests.

"The past 20 years of unsustainable logging have caused serious degradation the forests, threatened native forest fauna such as the koala, there's increased soil erosion, decreased water supply from catchments and lost opportunities for carbon storage to help climate change,” he said.

"Northeast NSW still does not have a comprehensive, adequate or representative reserve system to provide adequate habitat for our threatened species to survive into the future, as was promised back in 1992 and there is no indication that this will be remedied,” added Paula Flack, President of the Nambucca Valley Conservation Assoc.

Members of the community are being urged to have their say at www.nsw.gov.au/improving-nsw/have-your-say/ or on the DPI website.