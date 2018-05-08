Groups slam 'inadequate' response to dying koalas

Koala populations in NSW have declined by an estimated 26% in the last 15-20 years, according to the NSW Government.

SEVERAL environmental groups have slammed the NSW Koala Strategy released by the State Government, criticising it for ignoring the Great Koala National Park proposal and 'short changing' the Coffs Coast community.

The NSW has committed around $44.7m over the next three years to implement its actions in a bid to protect the declining species.

On the Mid North Coast, more than 4,000 hectares of native forest will be transferred to the national parks estate, while 20,000 hectares of state forest will be set aside as koala reserves on the Central Coast, North Coast, Southern Highlands, Hawkesbury and Hunter.

However, National Parks Association of NSW has claimed these plans will only 'slow' the decline to 'placate a concerned public'.

"The small scale and scattered nature of the koala 'reserves and parks' are an inadequate response to sharp declines in koalas state-wide. What was needed was a bold strategy, addressing threats from land clearing, logging and urban development and we've not got that,” NPA Senior Ecologist, Oisín Sweeney said

"We have proposed the Great Koala National Park and several other reserves to protect some of the best habitat in NSW and provide the vital links to help koalas cope with climate change.

"The GKNP alone would add 175,000ha of koala habitat to the reserve network, compared to the Government's 4,000 with no land acquisition costs because it's public land.”

The Great Koala National Park is proposed to be located in the Coffs Harbour hinterland and would protect koalas in a 315,000ha reserve.

The Bellingen Environment Council released a statement saying the Strategy was an 'inadequate response to a growing crisis'.

"By proposing small fragmented reserves in steep, remote and, in some cases, degraded forests the Government has lost the opportunity to showcase our koalas through visitor centres accessible to the public and a range of other visitor facilities as proposed in the Great Koala National Park,” the statement reads.

"To further highlight its failure to recognise koalas on the mid north coast no koala hospital is proposed in the Governments strategy between Port Macquarie and Lismore, the area of the coast that includes the proposed Great Koala National Park.

"In failing to take up the proposal to build a koala hospital at the location of proposed Great Koala National Park Visitor Centre on the Pacific Highway at Pine Creek the Government is failing to support genuine koala conservation and ecotourism opportunities and short changing the Coffs Harbour community.”