Mackay Sugar is being investigated by the ACCC for imposing a $2 a tonne levy.
Group flags ACCC probe of Mackay Sugar

10th Mar 2018 9:50 AM
THE ACCC is probing Mackay Sugar, according to the group of growers formed to legally challenge a crop levy that was introduced last year.

In a circular to contributors to the growers' fighting fund, committee members said "a number of inquiries and complaints" had been made about the $2 a tonne levy and also Mackay Sugar growers' inability to nominate a preferred marketer for their product.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) did not confirm this.

The committee, which had a pool of grower funds to challenge the levy, also confirmed they would not take any further legal action on behalf of a second, separate grower group, and would refund money contributed.

The second group is made up of growers who cancelled their membership of bargaining agents Canegrowers and ACFA but who did not nominate an independent bargaining representative.

It's believed Mackay Sugar plans to meet with independent bargaining agents at a meeting later this month in regard to the cane supply agreement.

