Group 2 women in a league of their own

UNSTOPPABLE: Sawtell's Lauren Dam is part of the inaugural Group 2 Women's League Tag team.

FOR the first time in Group 2 history, there will be a women's team wearing the competition's colours.

Representative rugby league comes to Sawtell's Rex Hardaker Oval this afternoon and in an exciting development, there'll be a Women's League Tag match.

The 15 player squad, made up of Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Woolgoolga, Bellingen and South Grafton players, will face a Group 3 team this afternoon.

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson said the women's competition has added an extra dimension to the local league scene and is quietly confident of a win today.

"To have a Women's League Tag team is outstanding considering we're only in our first year of competition," he said.

"And the quality of the players we've got in the team is really good, they look really exciting.

"I've been watching them train over the past couple of months and they've been fantastic."