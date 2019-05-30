Group 2 run home begins with grand final rematch

FOUR POINTER: Coffs Harbour Comets lock Steve Spencer reaches out to score during the grand final against the Macksville Sea Eagles last year.

FOUR POINTER: Coffs Harbour Comets lock Steve Spencer reaches out to score during the grand final against the Macksville Sea Eagles last year. Trevor Veale

RUGBY LEAGUE: There's some cracking games this weekend in round eight of the Tooheys New Group 2 competition but none more so than the grand final rematch.

The Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles have already met in 2019, with the Comets proving their premiership was no fluke by knocking off the Sea Eagles 42-8 in the opening round.

The Comets will head into Sunday's game as favourites as they are riding a wave of momentum at the top of the table.

Locking up two competition points will be crucial for Coffs as they face a string of away games in the back half of the year.

Sunday's game at Geoff King Motors Oval is their last at the venue until June 30.

It's going to be huge day of action, with all of the Comets senior sides playing crucial games on the club's Sponsors Day.

"Without their support and loyalty we would not have a successful rugby league club,” club president Steve Gooley said of the sponsors.

"We hope they enjoy the hospitality as a very small token of our appreciation. They all play a significant part in the performance of our club.”

In other games this weekend the struggling Orara Valley Axemen host the Grafton Ghosts at the Coramba Sports Ground.

The Axemen are coming off a 62-0 humbling at the hands of the Sawtell Panthers last weekend and their task doesn't get any easier on Sunday.

Grafton beat the Axemen 46-6 in round one but this result was reversed after the Ghosts were found to have fielded an unregistered player.

The Ghosts appealed the decision and the result of that appeal was handed down on Friday, with the game being recorded as a draw.

Both the Ghosts and Axemen received a single competition point.

The Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies v Grafton game in round two, which the Ghosts won 48-10, has also been declared a draw for the same reason. The Axmen are two wins outside of the top five. A loss on Sunday could be the fatal blow to their finals aspirations.