Group 2 rugby league confirms plans for eight round season

Group 2 clubs and officials are being asked for their opinions over the eight round competition proposal. Sam Flanagan

THE Group 2 rugby league board of management is planning an eight round competition that will run from July to October.

The board says NSW Rugby League is receptive to this proposed format, but approval is conditional on Department of Health quarantine restrictions for sport.

"It is the intention of Group 2 Board of Management to start a modified Group 2 competition in mid-July with the Grand Final scheduled for October 10," Coffs Comets president Steve Gooley told the club faithful today.

"Also consent by NSWRL is required for insurance purposes.

During the eight round competition all teams would play each other once with a bye round incorporated in the draw.

All seven clubs would also compete in a semi-finals series to determine the 2020 grand finalists.

"Group 2 Board in consultation with NSWRL will be considering how to support clubs for this competition," Gooley said.

"The Group 2 Board of Management is committed to offering a competition for clubs in 2020 if health restrictions permit it. More information will be forthcoming when confirmed.

He said Group 2 CEO Jim Anderson will issue specific information and proposals for clubs to review, consider and comment on before finalising the competition structure.