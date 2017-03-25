Group 2 kicking off with a bang

After meeting in last year's major semi-final, Coffs Harbour and South Grafton are sure to get the 2017 Group 2 season off to a hot start.

THE time for just sweating it out through the summer heat is over. Now is the time for action.

The 195-day wait for Group 2 rugby league to return is over with Nambucca Heads kicking off the 2017 season tonight at Grafton where the Roosters will take on a Danny Wicks led Ghosts outfit on home soil.

Coffs Harbour has a tough start to the season tomorrow hosting reigning premiers South Grafton.

Both teams have drawn confidence from strong pre-season programs although the Rebels may hold an advantage in match practice for tomorrow's replay of last year's major semi-final.

Comets coach Kerrod Selmes, who is due to return to the field after a long lay-off from injury, said tomorrow's clash offered an early opportunity to see where his team was at.

"Everyone is talking it up about the Ghosts but I still believe the Rebels, if they're not number one aren't going to be far off it,” he said.

Another of tomorrow's contests will be a replay of a semi final from last season.

Sawtell will be at home against Woolgoolga after the venue was changed due to works at Woolgoolga Sportsground yet to be finished.

Both sides have new coaches leading the way this season with Matt Wakefield calling the shots for Sawtell while the Seahorses have appointed Anthony Donovan for the season.

Bellingen will travel to Macksville while Orara Valley has the bye in the opening round.

GROUP 2

Tonight

Grafton Ghosts v Nambucca Heads

Tomorrow

Coffs Harbour v South Grafton

Sawtell v Woolgoolga

Macksville v Bellingen