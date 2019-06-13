Menu
The Championships Day 1
Horses

Group 1 trainer cops lengthy ban

by Matt Jones
13th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
Trainer Ben Smith's career has been dealt a savage blow after he was suspended by Racing NSW stewards for a string of offences.

Smith, who won Group 1s with In Her Time and El Dorado Dreaming, was also penalised by Racing NSW stewards on Wednesday for giving false evidence and refusing to give evidence when stewards raided his property on September 11, 2018.

The initial ban was seven years but stewards took into account Smith's personal and professional circumstances at the time.

Smith was battling alcohol problems and using prescription painkillers for a chronic back complaint. He also had a clean record for nine years prior.

The ban was backdated to when Smith had his licence confiscated on September 18, 2018. His ban will expire on March 23, 2023.

ben smith cobalt inquiry horse racing horses
News Corp Australia

