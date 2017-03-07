Ground breaking cancer research funded

TAKING a step forward to beat cancer, fifteen ground breaking projects have received aid.

Cancer Council NSW has awarded nearly $6 million to the projects to help fund future breakthroughs in cancer research.

"We are excited to be able to fund pioneering new ways to treat cancer, our project grant recipients are all extraordinary scientists who do essential and highly innovative work,” said Brenna Smith, Cancer Council NSW's Community Engagement Manager.

One of the awarded projects is testing the impacts of genetically modified immune cells cells to cure cases of leukaemia, which is currently incurable.

Another of the projects is aiming to rescue T cells which are a type of immune cell that can recognise and kill tumour cells so they can keep fighting the cancer cells.

"The broad range of projects that we fund - across many types of cancers and aspects of the cancer journey - shows Cancer Council NSW's commitment to work across every area of every cancer,” she said.

"Many of the research teams we have funded this year are world leaders in their domain, and are positioned to rapidly translate their findings into practices”.

The project grants were announced and awarded at Cancer Council NSW's annual Research Awards at the beginning of the month.

"We'd also like to thank our supporters on the Coffs Coast - as an organisation that is 96 per cent community funded, these grants truly have been made possible by the local community", concluded Ms Smith.