Groomed for stardom on TV’s Pooch Perfect

IF you own a dog on the Coffs Coast, chances are you will recognise Lisa Webb from Maggie’s Dog Cafe.

The cafe owner and pet groomer is set to show off her talent in the exciting new series Pooch Perfect on Channel 7.

Hosted by award-winning Hollywood actor and former fifth generation junior dog handler Rebel Wilson, the show features 10 professional pet stylists competing in a series of themed challenges, revealing epic transformations of adored family pets.

“When I got the phone call, I was absolutely mind blown,” Lisa said.

“I’ve been pet styling for five years now so I’m only new in the industry. I felt super proud and was in quite a bit of shock.

“It was the most amazing experience to be involved in the TV industry.”

Created in Sydney, Lisa spent several weeks filming with Pooch Perfect partner Annett Whitelum who has competed in other competitions over the years.

“I was really lucky to have the opportunity to be in her team, learn from her and get to know the other amazing dog stylists.”

“It was a fun experience, waking up every morning to get hair and makeup done then filming for the day.

“We were set different challenges every day, there was always a lot going on.

“It’s such a different experience from day-to-day life in the salon.

Lisa applied after seeing a post on social media but didn’t think she had a chance of getting on the show.

After half filling her application, she received a phone call from Channel 7 requesting she finish it because they wanted her on the show.

“For me, the best part of the show was Rebel Wilson, she’s so much fun.”

“She’s so naughty and brought a whole other element to the show.

When Lisa’s job as a marine mammal specialist finished more than five years ago, she wasn’t sure what to do.

A friend offered her a grooming job at a local pet shop on the Coffs Coast and not long after she started learning at a grooming school where her passion grew.

Since opening Maggie’s Dog Cafe around three years ago on the Coffs Coast with husband Stephen, Lisa feels like the hard work is paying off.

“It’s not just nine to five, I go to a lot of workshops and am always trying to get better. It’s nice to get recognition for that.”

Excited for the show to air, Lisa said kids will enjoy the dog transformations and adults will appreciate Rebel and the skilled contestants.

“It will be strange watching myself on TV and seeing what everyone else was doing at the same time. I’m super excited.”

In each episode, challenges take place inside the pooch palace salon.

Based on the creative brief, the stylists design and style their assigned dog against the Pooch Perfect clock.

Teams then hit the dog walk hosted by Rebel to reveal the pet’s sparkling new look to judges.

The winner will be crowned Australia’s Greatest Pet Stylist, appropriately sashed and take home $100,000 in prize money.

Pooch Perfect will air on Thursday, February 27 at 7.30pm on Channel 7 and run weekly