Groms will carve in Coffs again

CARVING UP: Lennix Smith will be one of the main threats at the 2019 Billabong Oz Grom Cup. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

SURFING: The Billabong Oz Grom Cup is returning to the shores of Coffs Harbour once again, with a stellar line-up of more than 200 youngsters ready to do battle in the water this year.

The prestigious five-day event, which is now in its sixth year, will kick off on April 13.

Surfers will be competing across nine divisions for boys and girls including U8 mixed, U10, U12, U14 and U16.

Former winners of the event include 2019 World Championship Tour debutant Macy Callaghan who claimed her respective division in the event's inaugural year.

Since then the event has been won by a range of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers.

Two local groms were able to secure wins at the event last year, with Coffs Harbour's Will Martin locking in a 19.00 two-wave heat total, the highest of the event to take out the U10 boys division.

Fletcher O'Sullivan from Sawtell also shone in his final to win U8 mixed.

Contest director and Coffs Harbour Boardriders life member Lee Winkler is looking forward to another year of seeing some of Australia's best up-and-coming surfers on the punchy beach break of Park Beach.

"Over the last six years the Billabong Oz Grom Cup has grown into one of Australia's most blue-ribbon grommet events and we hope to build on that prestige when the event kicks off again on the 13th of April,” Winkler said.

Most states will be represented when the event kicks off, with surfers coming from Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Western Australia.

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup will commence each day at 7.30am, with the call for the day's schedule and location confirmed via the event hotline at 6.45am.

The event hotline number is 0458247212.