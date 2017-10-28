Groms shine on Macauleys waves

Sport

Jay Pink from Forster was one of the standout performers on the opening day of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu at Macauleys Headland.
Brad Greenshields
PLAYFUL three-foot left-handers at Macauleys offered groms the perfect blank canvas to show off their repertoire of manoeuvres on the opening day of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu.

More than 100 groms are competing in this weekend's event and this morning saw them attempt to earn themselves a position into tomorrow's final day of competition.

A good crowd was on hand to watch more than 100 groms take to the waves at Macauleys Headland to compete in the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu.
Sawtell grom Rosie Smart flew the Coffs Coast flag for her local supporters on the beach posting an impressive 12.84 heat total in her opening under-14 Girls heat.

Smart will be one of the front-runners going into the second round of the division.

Jay Pink (Forster) and Jack O'Brien (Lennox Head) both put commanding performances in the under-14 Boys with both surfers performing an exciting array of backside snaps to put themselves into a solid position going into the second round.

Pink was able to muster up a solid 15.66 two-wave total (out of a possible 20 points), while O'Brien notched up 13.5.

The major prize on offer in the under-14s boys and girls divisions is an invite to attend an all-expenses paid, three-day Woolworths Surf Camp at the Hurley Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre (HPC).

Fletcher Kelleher (Freshwater), Jack Macdonald (Freshwater), Isaak Brown (Lake Munmorah) and Harry O'Brien (Lennox Head) all claimed wins in their opening Under-12 Boys exchanges posting a handful of notable scores.

Local grom Hunter Winkler in action during the opening day of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu at Macauleys Headland.
