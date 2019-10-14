Groms shine before Coffs club show their quality

Ethan Stocks lights up the water for the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club.

Ethan Stocks lights up the water for the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club.

PLENTY of Coffs Coast youngsters used their home ground advantage to great affect over the weekend in the Woolworths Surf Grom Comp Series.

Sawtell’s Fletcher O’Sullivan took out the under-10 boys division with a great performance on Saturday while Coffs Harbour’s Harlem Winkler, Archie Shannon and Oscar Oxenford filled the placings behind him.

In the under-8 mixed event Jett Dean took out second place, while Jai Jackson came third in the under-14 boys.

In the girls competition Sawtell’s Avalon Vowles and Lilah Pearce claimed second in the under-12s and 14s respectively.

On Sunday the more experienced carvers took to the water for the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle.

The Lennox Head-Ballina club were crowned champions but some top efforts from the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club landed them in second place and a spot in the national finals next year.