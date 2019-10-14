Menu
Ethan Stocks lights up the water for the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club.
Groms shine before Coffs club show their quality

Sam Flanagan
14th Oct 2019 5:25 PM
PLENTY of Coffs Coast youngsters used their home ground advantage to great affect over the weekend in the Woolworths Surf Grom Comp Series.

Sawtell’s Fletcher O’Sullivan took out the under-10 boys division with a great performance on Saturday while Coffs Harbour’s Harlem Winkler, Archie Shannon and Oscar Oxenford filled the placings behind him.

In the under-8 mixed event Jett Dean took out second place, while Jai Jackson came third in the under-14 boys.

In the girls competition Sawtell’s Avalon Vowles and Lilah Pearce claimed second in the under-12s and 14s respectively.

On Sunday the more experienced carvers took to the water for the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle.

The Lennox Head-Ballina club were crowned champions but some top efforts from the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club landed them in second place and a spot in the national finals next year.

