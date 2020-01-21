Menu
Western Australian former body boarding pro Ryan Hardy will stage a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Western Australian former body boarding pro Ryan Hardy will stage a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour on Saturday. Supplied
Groms to learn how to go 'Hardballs' in the big surf

Matt Deans
21st Jan 2020 11:30 AM
WORLD-RENOWNED bodyboard champion Ryan  Hardy will hold a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour this Saturday.

Hardy, the owner of Reeflex Wetsuits, has been invited to town by the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association.

Known as 'Hardballs', he rose to world fame at the Tahiti Skins in 2001 and has been a game changer in the sport for Australia both in and out of the water.

He and his brothers Brett and Gene are instrumental in wetsuit and board manufacture and supply, while also helping the next generation of pros coming through the ranks with coaching clinics.

"Groms on the Coffs Coast are set to learn a lot from one of Australia's top professional bodyboarders  and we'd like anyone who's interested in attending to get in contact with us via our Facebook page," CCBA president Dion Myers said.

"Ryan  is also one of Australia's leading coaches. He'll work on the finer points of bodyboarding such as  technique, wave conditions and wave selection.

"By staging coaching clinics we are hoping to grow and retain members. The great thing about our membership is that we have a lot of parents who's kids are now getting into it - a real family affair."

The  clinic will most likely be held at Gallows, but will come down to conditions.

The body boarding association will then have  a barbecue, before heading to the Rolling Sets Festival at the Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre featuring The Hilltop Hoods.

For more details or to book see the CCBA Facebookpage or email ccba@hotmail.com.

