NEW PATHWAY: Coffs grommets get another opportunity to gain competition experience in October.
News

Groms get another chance to impress with new Coffs comp

Greg White
by
16th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

COFFS Harbour has been chosen to host one of 10 rounds of a new groms surf series.

The brand new Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series kicks off at Cronulla on September 1 with the third event allocated to the Coffs Coast at a beach to be decided on October 7-8.

Nearly 100 competitors are expected to compete in each of the events and Surfing Australia spokesman Jack White said some of the nation's most promising young surfers will be chasing a range of prizes.

"This national series of events forms part of our sport development pathway and offers grommets the opportunity to compete in professionally run events in a fun environment,” he said.

The series caters for surfers from under-8 to under 14.

Respective winners of the under-14 boys' and girls' divisions in Coffs Harbour will receive an invite to attend an all-expenses-paid, three-day surf camp at the Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre.

Coffs Coast Advocate

