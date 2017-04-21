Grom Cup edges closer to finals

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre saw its second perfect score locked in at Park Beach as Lennix Smith (Barrack Point) demolished a handful of waves in the 12-and-under Boys.

PARK Beach provided the backdrop for another day of giant scores as the the Billabong Oz Grom Cup tore through the third day of competition.

Smith surfed well beyond his years in the heat, nailing the perfect ten-point ride and accompanying it with an excellent 8.50 to form an 18.50 two wave combination.

Both local grom Taj Watson and Joel Buxton (Buff Point) dominated the 16-and-under Boys division, posting heat totals in excess 16.50 for an eclectic mix of massive turns. Both surfers will make their appearance in the third round today.

Jack O'Brien (Lennox Head) and Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi) both continued their highlight reel performances in the 14-and-under Boys posting excellent wave scores in the mid-nine-point range.

Amelie Bourke (Merewether), Charli Hurst (Port Kembla) and Ellia Smith (Coolum Beach) all claimed respective wins in the 14-and-under Girls to earn a position into today's quarter finals.

The event will run through to the semi-finals today and wrap up on Saturday.