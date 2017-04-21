24°
Sport

Grom Cup edges closer to finals

21st Apr 2017 3:30 AM
The Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre saw its second perfect score locked in at Park Beach as Lennix Smith (Barrack Point) demolished a handful of waves in the 12-and-under Boys.
The Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre saw its second perfect score locked in at Park Beach as Lennix Smith (Barrack Point) demolished a handful of waves in the 12-and-under Boys. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PARK Beach provided the backdrop for another day of giant scores as the the Billabong Oz Grom Cup tore through the third day of competition.

The event saw its second perfect score locked in yesterday as Lennix Smith (Barrack Point) demolished a handful of waves in the 12-and-under Boys.

Smith surfed well beyond his years in the heat, nailing the perfect ten-point ride and accompanying it with an excellent 8.50 to form an 18.50 two wave combination.

Both local grom Taj Watson and Joel Buxton (Buff Point) dominated the 16-and-under Boys division, posting heat totals in excess 16.50 for an eclectic mix of massive turns. Both surfers will make their appearance in the third round today.

Jack O'Brien (Lennox Head) and Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi) both continued their highlight reel performances in the 14-and-under Boys posting excellent wave scores in the mid-nine-point range.

Amelie Bourke (Merewether), Charli Hurst (Port Kembla) and Ellia Smith (Coolum Beach) all claimed respective wins in the 14-and-under Girls to earn a position into today's quarter finals.

The event will run through to the semi-finals today and wrap up on Saturday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour oz grom cup park beach surfing

Grom Cup edges closer to finals

Grom Cup edges closer to finals

PARK Beach provided the backdrop for another day of giant scores as the the Billabong Oz Grom Cup tore through the third day of competition.

Young sporting stars get a helping hand

SHINING STARS: william gromadzki, Anika Learoyd and Emma Shipperlee with Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Three local teenagers inducted as Local Young Sporting Champions.

Guide to Anzac Day Services around the region

Anzac Day 2017.

A full guide to 2017 Anzac Day activities

90 local jobs created in new Hwy upgrade contract

"Building a safer Pacific Highway and supporting local jobs is absolutely critical, now more than ever,” Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

Contract to build 75 bridges along Woolgoolga to Ballina ugrade

Local Partners

Guide to Anzac Day Services around the region

A full guide to 2017 Anzac Day activities in Coffs Harbour and neighbouring towns

Urunga foreshore development: have your say

Community consultation of Atherton Dr development has begun.

Residents urged to have say on Urunga foreshore master plan

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant with second child

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Great Alternative to Unit Living

1/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $256,000

Located in beachside Korora, on Coffs Harbour's northern beaches, this pet friendly freestanding 2 bedroom villa is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

One of Korora&#39;s Best Kept Secrets

11/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 2 1 2 $257,000

Don't like the idea of settling for a unit as your first home purchase? Or perhaps you'd like to bring your small pet along with you? Well this freestanding 2...

Stunning home in beautiful Korora...

1/21 Ballantine Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Walking inside this stunning home only three years old, there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy the Korora lifestyle. On the first level you will find...

Large coastal acres close to Urunga with private riverfront

1335 Martells Road, Urunga 2455

Rural 3 2 2 $1,495,000

Within sight of Urunga and across the road from the new Urunga Heights subdivision we have 76 Hectares of beautiful coastal land boasting magnificent river...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Casa de Flores known locally as &quot;The Halpin House&quot;.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Just unpack...presentation perfect!

2/3 Hull Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Owner occupiers and tenants alike will all appreciate the convenience of living in a family friendly location like this...here you have easy access to everything...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

Large land opportunity goes on sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!