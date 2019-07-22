Grisedale guides Gold Coast raider to Satwell Cup

HORSE RACING:The Sawtell Cup may be heading to the Gold Coast this year but a local jockey had the honour of piloting the Queensland raider to victory.

Veteran hoop Jon Grisedale used all of his nous in the saddle to steer Bodega Negra ($13) to the narrowest of victories over the aptly named Sawtell ($5.50) and Grafton gelding Cool Prince ($6.50).

Grisedale got the gelding to jump cleanly from the gates and postioned him at the head of the field around the home turn.

With runners spread the width of the track, a blanket finish ensued but Grisedale’s touch allowed the eight-year-old to win by a head.

“He came into his own at the turn and kept on fighting until the line,” Grisedale said.

It was the gelding’s 92nd career start for his 11th win.

The old boy has been in fine form of late, having won the South Grafton Cup in his start prior to Sunday.

Trainer Bruce Hill has already dedcied to bring Bodega Negra back down for next Thursday’s $150,000 Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

“We’re hoping he can keep this form up,” Grisedale said.

“I’m looking forward to the Coffs Cup, I’ve ridden during the carnival here before but it’s differnent now we live here.

“The club have looked after us really well and we appreciate what they’ve done for us.”

The Sawtell Cup was Grisedale’s second win for the day after also saluting in race two aboard Rogue Missile for Daniel and Rocky Simonetta.

Coffs Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis also had a great day at the track, preparing two winners.

Three-year-old filly Yarrinup flyer ($1.50 favourite) won the first event to break through for her maiden victory.

Fellow three-year-old filly Texas Target ($4) also cracked her first career win in race three for Jarvis. Aiden St Vincent nabbed a win with six-year-old gelding Mr Hennessy ($19) in race four.