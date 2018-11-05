Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RISKY BUSINESS, KING VALLEY, 2018.
RISKY BUSINESS, KING VALLEY, 2018.
Food & Entertainment

Gris versus grigio - what is the difference?

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
5th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

Pinot gris and pinot grigio. Same grape (French versus Italian words for 'grey'). It isn't actually grey, more a dusky pink. Wines made in the grigio style usually keep grape juice and skins separate resulting in a clear, crisp white wine while those in the gris style often give the juice some contact with the skins resulting in deeper colour, texture and flavour. Here are three pinot gris from across the spectrum.

RISKY BUSINESS, KING VALLEY, 2018

Nudges grigio territory to look at yet carries gris textural weight on the palate. Filled with pear, apple and rich white stonefruit flavours before a zesty finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 12.5%

 

TAHBILK, NAGAMBIE, 2018.
TAHBILK, NAGAMBIE, 2018.

TAHBILK, NAGAMBIE, 2018

Only the second release of this label from the historic winery. A faint bronze colour and aromas of musk, peach and pear. Flavours of citrus and peach with a waxy mouth coating texture. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $21.50 Alc: 13%

 

RAIDIS ESTATE, CHEEKY GOAT, COONAWARRA, 2018
RAIDIS ESTATE, CHEEKY GOAT, COONAWARRA, 2018

RAIDIS ESTATE, CHEEKY GOAT, COONAWARRA, 2018

Top Gold Medal Winner at the recent Royal Melbourne Wine Awards. Dusky peach colour from extended juice/skin contact. Perfumed, serious with pomegranate, orange citrus, musk, brown pear and a long, savoury yet crisp finish. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $24 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

king valley nagambie pinot grigio pinot gris raidis estate regan drew wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    premium_icon Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    News AS FARMS struggle to fill vital jobs, changes to the rules around working visas are expected to bring thousands more backpackers to Australia, for longer.

    Mayor's pitch for hotel on the Jetty Foreshores

    premium_icon Mayor's pitch for hotel on the Jetty Foreshores

    News Denise Knight pitches idea of "perfect” site for a new hotel.

    Girl hospitalised after water slide accident

    premium_icon Girl hospitalised after water slide accident

    News Reports young teenager hit her head on concrete at resort.

    City Square and Cup Day holiday on council's agenda

    premium_icon City Square and Cup Day holiday on council's agenda

    News The potential removal of a popular eatery was on the cards.

    Local Partners