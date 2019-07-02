Grinspoon frontman revisits the Coffs Coast

Aussie muso Phil Jamieson and singer-guitarist for Grinspoon will perform at Moonee Beach Tavern this month.

GRINSPOON vocalist Phil Jamieson can recall the days when the Lismore-born band would play gigs at "the bloody Sawty RSL.”

Now almost 25 years on, and despite all the ARIA wins, Phil advises the only expectation you should have from his solo show in Coffs next weekend is a tongue-in-cheek promise to be at least "reasonably” well-presented.

"I might wear a jacket,” the singer said.

All jokes aside the modest singer, who grew up in the small town of Byabarra on the Mid North Coast, says not to come with any expectations - instead be pleasantly surprised.

"I definitely think very, very differently from what you would expect from the band,” he said.

"The band has lots of fancy lights, smoke machines, pyrotechnics and a cast of 20 other people behind the scenes. But this will just be me, playing guitar and harmonica and singing some songs.”

The last time Phil performed on the Coffs Coast was at the Banana Field Festival held in 2016.

"It was a really fun show and it's such a shame it didn't happen again.”

"I choose to do these gigs very rarely just to test out material I've been working on, and also to make sure I can still sing and play guitar,” he joked.

"I've been doing solo performances over about a period of ten years. When I first started doing them I was really quite nervous and lacked a fair amount of confidence because I'd been playing with the band for so many years.

"But I'll be playing solo shows until I'm 80. I can connect really easily with the crowd, it's something which is visceral and immediate and simple, but also has a sense of immediacy to it which I really love.”

Phil will be performing a "smattering” of his work from his earlier days until now during his July solo tour, before preparing for Grinspoon's Chemical Hearts Tour 2019 later this year.

He also let slip we can expect something big from the band next year.

"There's definitely something in the pipeline happening in 2020 but I can't reveal that just yet. We're sort of still waiting for the dominoes to fall.”

Phil Jamieson will perform at Moonee Beach Tavern on July 13.