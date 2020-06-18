Menu
Bob Katter outside parliament dressed as the Grim Reaper. Picture: Twitter
Politics

Grim reaper shut down on Holden restart

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
18th Jun 2020 9:23 AM
UPDATE: THE Liberal National Party has voted against restarting Australia's manufacturing industry before the grim reaper even got to speak.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter moved a motion in parliament this morning aiming to support the rebirth of Holden, following General Motor's announcement it would cease the brand in Australia and New Zealand next year.

But Mr Kennedy's motion didn't get very far with Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge calling for the motion to no longer be heard.

This meant both Mr Katter and his seconder Clark MP Andrew Wilkie could not speak to the motion.

 

 

INITIAL: Maverick MP Bob Katter has taken his push for Aussie jobs one step further this morning, dressing as the grim reaper outside parliament to protest the closure of Holden in Australia.

Holding on to scythe and a sign that says "Holden on to Aussie jobs", the Federal Kennedy member is watching on as a procession of classic Holden Cars drive past Parliament House.

In February, General Motors announced it would wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

Later today, Mr Katter will introduce a motion to the House of Representatives calling on Australia to support the re-establishment of an Australian car manufacturing industry with a majority Australian shareholding; and put relevant politics in place to ensure that all cars purchased by the Federal Government are made in Australia.

 

 

