Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Grim outlook for international travel

by Ally Foster and Shannon Molloy
29th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

 

 

The world's leading travel body has delivered its latest grim outlook on when international air travel will properly recover, predicting it won't be at pre-COVID levels until 2024.

The International Air Transport Association, which made the prediction, said uncertainty about the timing of border reopenings is the main factor weighing on international traffic.

Slow virus containment in the US and developing economies, reduced corporate travel and weak consumer confidence are also being blamed for the more pessimistic outlook.

"Passenger traffic hit bottom in April, but the strength of the upturn has been very weak. What improvement we have seen has been domestic flying. International markets remain largely closed," IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

"Consumer confidence is depressed and not helped by the UK's weekend decision to impose a blanket quarantine on all travellers returning from Spain. And in many parts of the world infections are still rising.

"All of this points to a longer recovery period and more pain for the industry and the global economy."

 

Originally published as Grim outlook for international travel

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks healthm travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

        premium_icon Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

        News The grieving loved ones of Koby Mitchell are working with the Indigenous community to come up with a new name.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        Pets & Animals See how many attacks were in your area

        LETTER: Flood ‘patch jobs’ will create more problems

        premium_icon LETTER: Flood ‘patch jobs’ will create more problems

        Letters to the Editor ‘The issue of flooding of the hospital requires broader debate’