Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire danger rating will return to very high for the northeast of NSW and much of Queensland by Friday.
Fire danger rating will return to very high for the northeast of NSW and much of Queensland by Friday. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Grim outlook for fires as conditions set to worsen

Bill North
by
11th Sep 2019 7:15 PM

CONDITIONS are again set to deteriorate in the coming days as fire fighters continue to battle several blazes across the north of the state.

Cooler temperatures and lighter winds allowed fire crews to strenghten containment lines throughout Wednesday. However, from Thursday winds are expected to increase and temperatures to gradually rise, reaching the low 30s by early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Diana Eadie said fire dangers are set to increase across the coming days.

"Very high fire danger could result in renewed fire activity over fire sites in northeast NSW from Thursday and Queensland from Friday," Ms Eadie said.

"Dry and gusty conditions have hampered firefigthing efforts in recent days, however more recently we've seen a return of south to southeasterly winds with moisture gradually extending inland.

"This lull in fire dangers will only be brief with temperatures to climb again from Thursday. These warmer conditions will be accompanied by a freshening of the south to southwesterly winds resulting in very high fire dangers over fire affected areas in northeast NSW.

"The much warmer air mass will cement itself over southern Queensland and northern NSW over the weekend with maximums up to eight degrees above average."

A northeast change is expected for coastal areas along the northeast corner of the state on Thursday. However, strong southerly winds will return by Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 29C in Grafton over the weekend before heating up to 32 on Monday and Tuesday, while Yamba is expected to reach 25 on Monday with gusts.

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Wrecking ball to make way for controversial build

    premium_icon Wrecking ball to make way for controversial build

    News An application to demolish the CBD buildings has been submitted.

    It is time new schools were built on the Northern Beaches!

    premium_icon It is time new schools were built on the Northern Beaches!

    News Parents' calls for new schools supported by statistics.

    Witnesses filmed man allegedly starting bushfire

    premium_icon Witnesses filmed man allegedly starting bushfire

    News Man tried to use his dogs to get out of arson charges

    ARSON ARREST: Man charged with lighting a bushfire

    premium_icon ARSON ARREST: Man charged with lighting a bushfire

    News A man has been charged after allegedly lighting a bushfire