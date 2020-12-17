Grim forecast for New Year’s on the Coffs Coast

It’s set to be a rainy NYE on the Coffs Coast.

IT'S set to be a wet start to 2021 on the Coffs Coast, with rain and thunderstorms forecast across eastern NSW for the rest of the week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast, the Coffs Coast can expect temperatures of up to 26 degrees and a high chance of showers on New Year's Eve, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

New Year's Day is expected to be even more wet with rainfall of between 10-25mm expected alongside the possibility of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

BoM meteorologist Helen Reid said rainfall will likely be widespread across eastern NSW for the rest of the week.

"A lot of moisture is feeding in from the tropics. The tropical convergence zone has moved into the southern hemisphere, bring that moisture closer to us," she said.

"An inland trough over NSW is just directing that moisture over us, it's going to hang around for a few days now."

A possibly severe thunderstorm is forecast to hit the Coffs Coast today (December 29) during the afternoon and evening, with a 90 per cent chance of showers and temperatures of up to 29 degrees celsius.

A marine wind warning is also in place for Coffs Harbour today, with northerly winds of 20-25k/h becoming light towards the evening.

Here's the weather forecast for Coffs Harbour for the rest of the week:

Tuesday (December 29)

Showers and possible storm. Max temperature 29 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday (December 30)

Partly cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of showers, chance of thunderstorm. Temperatures of 21-27 degrees. Possible rainfall of 10-25mm.

Thursday (New Year's Eve)

Partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Temperatures of 20-26. Possible rainfall of 20-26mm.

Goodbye Shipman Road : The torrential rain and flash flooding has taken its toll on local roads across the region. Shipman Road in Glenreagh copped a lot worse than potholes though, with the road being washed away completely. Video: Kath Armstrong Gray

Friday (New Year's Day)

Cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of showers, chance of thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures of 20-25. Possible rainfall of 10-25mm.

Saturday (January 2)

Cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of showers, chance of thunderstorm. Temperatures of 20-25. Possible rainfall of 5-20mm.

Sunday (January 3)

Partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, chance of thunderstorm. Temperatures of 19-26. Possible rainfall of 3-15mm.