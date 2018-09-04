Who is Griffith Uni’s new Vice Chancellor and President?

Professor Carolyn Evans is Griffith University’s next Vice Chancellor and President.

A RESPECTED Rhodes Scholar and Deputy Provost has been appointed as Griffith University's next Vice Chancellor and President.

Professor Carolyn Evans will take over from Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Ian O'Connor AC, who announced he was leaving after overseeing 14 years of growth at the university.

Professor Evans is the Deputy Vice Chancellor and Deputy Provost at the University of Melbourne and holds a doctorate from Oxford University where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

Professor Evans is an internationally recognised expert on religious freedom and is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Prior to her academic career she worked as a lawyer for a leading national law firm.

"The university is in a very strong position and ambitious to continue to improve the lives of those influenced by its teaching, research and community engagement," she said.

"I look forward to working with the remarkable staff, students, alumni and supporters who make up the Griffith community."

"I am excited about moving to the Gold Coast next year to become part of this vibrant community."

Professor Evans starts on the Gold Coast in February 2019.