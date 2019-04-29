Woman accused of blackmailing parents of dying baby

Jay and Dee Windross outside Ringwood Magistrates' Court for the bail hearing for Siti Kamal. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Jay and Dee Windross outside Ringwood Magistrates' Court for the bail hearing for Siti Kamal. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

A grieving Melbourne couple sat across a courtroom from a sobbing mother of two accused of blackmailing them while their daughter died in hospital.

Malaysian national Siti Kamal, 24, was charged after she allegedly demanded $1000 in return for Jay and Dee Windross' lost phone full of family photos, which she never actually had.

The couple lost the Samsung Galaxy phone over the Easter long weekend and were pleading for it to be returned when baby Amiyah's health began to deteriorate rapidly at The Alfred last Tuesday.

Images of the Windross' now deceased daughter Amiyah were lost on a mobile phone. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

"In the hours we spent holding our daughter, this woman was sitting in her own house demanding money from us," bereaved mother Mrs Windross said outside the Ringwood Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

"She has two children that are still alive. I don't have my baby any more.

"She will have to suffer the consequences of what she's done."

The court heard Ms Kamal, who did not speak during the appearance, and her husband left their two children with family in Malaysia less than a year ago and had been living in "precarious" circumstances in Melbourne since September.

The Malaysian parents were working as UberEats delivery cyclists and living in a bungalow at the back of a Springvale share house.

Ms Kamal's lawyer claimed the couple was desperate for money.

"It's an opportunist type of crime," the lawyer said.

Siti Kamal allegedly attempted to swindle grieving parents out of $1,000 just days before their baby daughter died. Photos: Facebook

A post on social media this month revealed how she was struggling.

Ms Kamal wrote on the Malaysian in Business-Melbourne Facebook page: "I'm looking for a personal loan. Please pm me."

Despite forfeiting her passport, Magistrate Jan McLean deemed the accused a flight risk and refused her bail.

"The applicant has no ties to the jurisdiction," she said.

"Their lifestyle is precarious.

"What is of concern is Mrs Kamal's ability to leave the state of Victoria.

"Seriousness doesn't even begin to cover the pain this offending would have caused."

Ms Kamal will appear for a filing hearing at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Knowing the young woman would remain behind bars for a while longer provided Mr Windross with some small relief.

"It's a little bit of justice for now," he said.

The parents are still desperate to be reunited with the missing phone.

They will not hold a funeral for 11-month-old Amiyah who died on Wednesday and will instead be celebrating her life with a party in the park when her body is released by the coroner.

Those attending will be asked to bring a purple flower in her honour.

