Grieving community shows support for devastated family

Stewart and Stacey Webb: The community is extending its support to Stewart and their two boys after the tragic loss of Stacey.

Stewart and Stacey Webb: The community is extending its support to Stewart and their two boys after the tragic loss of Stacey. Go Fund Me

THE tightly knit Northern Beaches communities are in mourning.

On Tuesday morning a car accident involving two cars and a truck claimed the life of local mother-of-two and small business partner, Stacey Webb.

As an active member of the community, volunteer with junior sport and co-owner of Authentic Automotive Woolgoolga alongside her husband Stewart, Stacey was known as a "beautiful person inside and out", a loving wife and mother and a happy, community-minded, generous spirit.

Her friends and the extended community have taken to Go Fund Me and created a page to offer practical support to a family devastated by the sudden loss of the 43-year-old woman who was always so quick to smile.

The heart-breaking introduction reads: "Our beautiful Stacey Webb was tragically taken from us yesterday, Tuesday 29 May 2018. A beautiful loved and adored wife to Stewart, with whom they shared their business Authentic Automotive. She was the proudest, fun loving mother to Kristian and Brandan. She was sister dearest to Marcelle. For those who know Stacey they would know what a giving, generous person she was, who had the ability to brighten our lives. While Stacey rests peacefully, it has now become our turn to give back to her what she deserves. Lets make her proud Woolgoolga & surrounds. I ask you to find it in your heart to help this beautiful family grieve for their angel. Much love and support to you all as we all come to terms with this tragedy."

The Go Fund Me page was aiming at a target of $10,000. The fact this was smashed within hours and the total already stands at $11,950 speaks volumes of Stacey and the friends and community she cared about so much.

Some of the many touching tributes from people who have donated so far on the Go Fund Me include:

"Our hearts are broken, there are no words. Thinking of you and your family. xxx - Billa, Inderpal & Katrina Sodhi

"Miss Stacey, you have touched so many lives. We are honoured to call you one of our best friends, we are here for your men. Love you Stacey. - Lee & Kristy Harvey

"I just can't believe that this has happened to such a beautiful, caring and generous lady. Just too heartbreaking for her lovely family This fund raiser is such a lovely gesture to support the Webb family during their time in need. - Belinda Singleton

In memory of Stacey and in support of her family, if you would like to donate please click here