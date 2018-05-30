Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grief for much loved mum, victim of horror crash.
Grief for much loved mum, victim of horror crash. Rachel Vercoe
News

Grief for much loved mum, victim of horror crash

30th May 2018 12:00 PM

THE Northern Beaches community has been left reeling with grief after the sudden death of a much loved woman in a car accident yesterday.

Mother of two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Webb was well known by many due to her work at Authentic Automotive at Woolgoolga which she co-owned with her husband Stewart as well as being a committee member of the Woolgoolga Junior RLFC.

The junior Seahorses posted on social media yesterday that they've "lost the most amazing member of our Junior footy committee. We are all reeling."

The post received widespread support from the wider Group 2 junior rugby league community.

At the club's home ground an impromptu tribute has already been left with Stacey's name painted above a large love heart. The club is currently organising ways to pay tribute to such a popular club member.

The graffitied tribute at the Woolgoolga Sportsground left yesterday in honour of Stacey Webb who was tragically killed in a car accident.
The graffitied tribute at the Woolgoolga Sportsground left yesterday in honour of Stacey Webb who was tragically killed in a car accident. Facebook

Related Items

sandy beach tributes woolgoolga woolgoolga seahorses
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    premium_icon Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    Crime A MAN arrested and charged in Grafton yesterday over a shooting in Coffs Harbour in February has faced Grafton Local Court

    Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    premium_icon Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    Politics "John seemed genuine about trying to help us."

    Should school speed limits be permanent?

    premium_icon Should school speed limits be permanent?

    News Should school crossings have a 40km/h limit outside school hours?

    • 30th May 2018 12:00 PM
    Pitch comp to Startup something spectacular

    Pitch comp to Startup something spectacular

    News Finalists in Startup Coffs Coast face judges this Saturday

    Local Partners