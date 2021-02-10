Grief about grass reaches new heights

After a long period of drought followed by last year’s bushfires, the recent wet weather has seen grass growing rapidly across the region, and it’s got people grumbling.

The topic has really gained some traction in recent weeks - so much so, that authorities have come out to reassure residents they are taking it seriously.

“The public should be assured that Transport for NSW takes vegetation removal seriously and is making every effort to keep it under control for the safety of all road users,” Transport for NSW Director North Region Anna Zycki said on Wednesday.

And earlier in the week Coffs Harbour City Council took to Facebook to apologise for being two weeks behind with their open space maintenance schedule.

Council blamed to major factors:

Firstly, the local government area is currently suffering from a widespread invasion of Giant Paspalum. This plant rapidly grows to over a metre in height and creates a thick base which compromises the operation of their slasher tractors. Many of the areas which are generating complaint are overrun with this invasive species.

Secondly, the nature and intensity of the rainfall events has resulted in a significant increase in days where Council’s mowing activities were suspended due to ground damage and/or staff safety concerns.

The flooding in early December resulted in a direct loss of 10 working days where conditions were such that mowing could either not be undertaken, or resources were redeployed to rectify flood damage. In December there was 476mm of rainfall which affected 16 of the 21 work days available during that month.

In January, while not as severe as December 2020, there was 264mm of rainfall which affected 11 of the 21 work days available.

On average, Council crews mow 12km of roadside and 10 hectares of parks and reserves every day.

Transport for NSW has also outlined their maintenance schedule in light of the recent grass grumblings.

“Vegetation removal teams are usually made up of eight people who get through about 20 kilometres per day, as long as it’s not raining and they’re not called out to attend other issues,” Ms Zycki said.

“The safety of all road users is our top priority, so emergency work like clearing fallen trees or branches from the roadway means grass mowing may have to be put off until that’s complete.”

Ms Zycki said the recent wet weather, on the back of drought and fires, has seen vegetation growth at nearly double the rate of a normal year.

“This means motorists are even more likely to see crews trimming trees and cutting back overgrowth, so we’re taking the opportunity to remind drivers to slow down while passing our workers,” Ms Zycki said.

“We currently have two full teams working on the Pacific Motorway north of Port Macquarie.

“Our crews carry out important work to ensure road users complete their journeys safely and get home to their loved ones, so they deserve to do the same.”

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.