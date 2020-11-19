Menu
The unwritten rules you need to know before camping
Trend setting

GRIDLOCK HOLIDAY: Which town is NSW’s most wanted?

TIM JARRETT
,, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
WITH planes grounded, borders closed and people looking closer to home for a holiday, we now know where they want to stay – the North Coast.

And we all know what that means – bumper to bumper traffic through Coffs Harbour.

Online travel platform Booking.com has released figures showing the top ten most searched destinations in NSW, and Coffs Harbour has made its way to number three, hot on the heels of its ever-popular neighbours Byron Bay and Port Macquarie.

Using data collected from the end of October and beginning of November, Booking.com found that compared to the same time last year, each destination has seen a significant jump in interest.

Coffs Harbour beaches have long been appealing, but it looks like they could be even more packed as Australians look to their own backyard for a summer holiday.
“For Australia, the impact the pandemic has had on travel has been keenly felt,” Booking.com area manager Luke Wilson said.

“As restrictions continue to ease in New South Wales, we can see holiday planners are getting ready to rediscover travel in their own state backyard.”

“While the future of international travel remains uncertain, the ability to explore our own backyard continues to bring moments of joy and inspiration.”

Top 10 Regional New South Wales Destinations

  1. Byron Bay
  2. Port Macquarie
  3. Coffs Harbour
  4. Nelson Bay
  5. Kingscliff
  6. Forster
  7. The Entrance
  8. Kiama
  9. Pokolbin
  10. Tweed Heads
