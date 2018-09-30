Menu
Greyhounds

Greyhound trainer allegedly doped dog with methylamphetamine

Emma Clarke
by
30th Sep 2018 6:53 AM

A CAMIRA greyhound trainer has been charged with 70 serious drug and fraud offences after he allegedly doped his dogs with methylamphetamine.

The Queensland Racing Crime Squad (QRCS) alleges the 44-year-old doped his greyhounds to gain a race day advantage and win prize or wagering money.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said apart from this greyhound trainer allegedly cheating to gain advantage the alleged administration of drugs that are completely foreign to the greyhounds concerned is an animal welfare disgrace.

"These alleged offences are shocking, amounting to the deliberate manipulation of greyhound racing outcomes and while it is illegal, it is also dangerous to the animals involved," he said.

"Activities such as these bring the integrity of the racing industry into disrepute and must be stamped out.

"I commend the efforts of the Commission's staff including the Integrity Investigations Team and stewards in bringing this to the QRCS resulting in this arrest."

The man was arrested on Friday and denied bail.

He will appear in the Richlands Magistrate Court on October 2.

Ipswich Queensland Times

