Greyhound rehoming numbers on the rise in NSW

Stephen Shuter's Why Zed during the races at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club on Monday, February 10, 2020.

GREYHOUNDS :Greyhound Racing NSW has announced the first of its greyhound care and welfare updates for 2020 with latest figures showing rehoming numbers are on the rise.

Figures from the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission show 2085 greyhounds have been rehomed by the industry in the past seven months.

In detailing the record rehoming numbers, Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Tony Mestrov also announced a major expansion of the Greyhounds As Pets program into regional NSW – with six adoption regions, including one in the Northern Rivers, to be established across the state.

“The industry is on track to exceed all rehoming targets set out in the GRNSW 2018-2021 Strategic Plan, which is the culmination of the industry’s turnaround over the past few years,” Mr Mestrov said.

“The latest figures are exceptional and clearly show the rehoming initiatives and programs are working.

“In the past seven months we have seen reported figures from the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission of 2085 greyhounds rehomed after leaving the industry.

“Since July 1, a total of 816 greyhounds have been rehomed through their owners, which in part can be attributed to the improvements in our Owners’ Incentive Scheme, while 1269 dogs have been rehomed to a third party outside the industry, either via their owners, or through Greyhounds as Pets and similar rehoming organisations.”

The aim of the OIS is to support participants who would like to keep their greyhounds as pets or rehome them to family or friends once their racing careers are over, with the scheme now providing funding for a greyhound to be desexed, have any minor dental work done, and have booster vaccinations carried out.

A map showing some of the regions and greyhound rehoming centres around NSW.

Mr Mestrov said the Greyhounds As Pets program had undergone an operational restructure after a review led by new general manager welfare strategy and development Dr Alicia Fuller. While GAP runs adoption facilities, it now focuses on achieving complete rehoming for all greyhounds involved in the industry.

The review has led to several new staff appointments and a strategic push into regional NSW to establish a more effective adoption network across the state.

“The new regional GAP programs – such as the newly established one in the Northern Rivers – are an important step for the industry’s overall rehoming success. With more than 70 per cent of our participants outside the city, we are building a better rehoming pathway for all greyhounds in these areas – whether they race or not – and uniquely connecting regional owners and trainers, with their dogs’ adopters.”

Greyhounds As Pets has already established a thriving Southern NSW GAP program but late last year the program was introduced in the state’s north, with Northern Rivers GAP unveiled, encompassing Grafton, Lismore and Casino.

“Now we are able to announce that similar regional GAP programs will this year be introduced in another four regional areas: the Riverina, the Western Districts, the Hunter and in the New England region,” Mr Mestrov said.

With the regional GAP program, instead of having to attend a facility, prospective new owners can lodge an application and are then matched with a greyhound to their specific needs from the greyhounds listed.

“This has already proven to be hugely successful in the Southern NSW program and a unique part of the program which is working extremely well is that the adopters are able to directly communicate with the previous trainer or owner of the dog to work out any likes, dislikes, or quirks about their new pet.”

Just as GAP NSW is working closely with owners, expanding the program regionally, and working with other rehoming providers, Greyhound Racing NSW is continually working with GWIC around policy formation and welfare programs.

Rehoming of NSW greyhounds, either post racing or otherwise, is critical to the industry and a major pillar of the GRNSW 2018-21 Strategic Plan, and the theme of “lifetime greyhound care and wellbeing”.