Grey gelding comes from the clouds for Coffs trainer

FLASHING HOME: Misty View (centre) came from the clouds to win race four at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

TWO local trainers were able to nab wins at home on Sunday as the new racing season begins to hit top gear. Joanne Hardy's Lose The Snip ($2.45) jumped cleanly in the Class 1 Handicap over 1315m and was able to maintain the rage at the front of the field for the majority of the race. The four-year-old gelding held off some late chargers to record his second career win in nine starts. In race four the Mick O'Neill prepared five-year-old Misty View ($31) broke through for his maiden win. The grey gelding was last around the home turn and had the best part of 10 lengths to make up, but flashed through along the rail for a stunning win. Grand Anthem (Cathleen Rode) and Guest (Jim Jarvis) filled the placings. Barkala (Brett Bellamy), Sweet Kiara (Aiden St Vincent) and Fantasy Midnight (Sally Taylor) were the other locally trained horses to place on the day.