Greta Thunberg slammed over trademark

TEEN climate activist Greta Thunberg has applied to register her name and that of the Fridays For Future movement she founded in 2018, which has gone global and catapulted her to international fame.

The move would allow legal action against persons or companies trying to use her name or the movement's that are not in line with its values, she explained.

"I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done," she said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Despite providing a legitimate reason for filing the trademark, critics were quick to call the teen a 'hypocrite' and a 'greedy capitalist' on social media. Picture: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP.

Thunberg said she had also applied to trademark "Skolstrejk for klimatet", school strike for the climate in Swedish - the wording on the placard she has held since she started her one-person protest outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, for which she missed school.

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Greta's passionate pleas for a climate change solution have inspired thousands around the world to join the movement, supporting the teen in her global escapades.

After slamming anyone who attempts to use the movement for individual or commercial gain, the teen activist went on to announce her latest initiative.

"Together with my family I'm setting up a foundation. This is strictly non-profit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way," she explained.

"The foundation's aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health."



Thunberg, who took centre stage at the Global Economic Forum in Davos this month, and her fellow young activists in the movement want politicians to listen to climate scientists and take action to curb global warming.