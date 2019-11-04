Menu
Gregson and Weight Funeral Directors owner Jeanette Gregson in 2009. Photo: Barry Leddicoat.
News

Gregson and Weight matriarch dies after illness

Stuart Cumming
3rd Nov 2019 7:37 PM | Updated: 4th Nov 2019 6:34 AM
THE much-loved and widely respected matriarch of the Gregson and Weight empire has died.

Jeanette Gregson, who with husband John was an owner of Gregson and Weight Funeral Directors, succumbed to illness in Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital on Friday night.

She was 80.

Gregson and Weight Funeral Directors owner Jeanette Gregson has died, age 80.
Her son Royce, who is general manager of the company, said he was unable to put into words the profound impact of his mother's generosity on the Sunshine Coast community.

He and his brothers Dean, Glenn and Luke head up the Nambour, Buderim, Caloundra and Noosa divisions of the business.

Jeanette and John started Gregson and Weight funerals with Jeanette's father Stan Weight after moving to the Sunshine Coast from Victoria in 1972.

They started out servicing small coastal towns and their family business grew with the region.

Royce said plans for a farewell to his mother were yet to be finalised.

funeral homes funerals gregson and weight
