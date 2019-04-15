Greg Inglis calls an end to playing career

Greg Inglis has announced his retirement from rugby league.

The Rabbitohs captain revealed his decision on Monday, calling it quits nearly two years earlier than he'd planned to.

"I think it's time and it's the right decision for me," an emotional Inglis told the media on Monday morning. "I've been contemplating it for a while now.

"As of today, it's official. There's been a lot of speculation out there. My body hasn't given up on me, but I think it's time for me. It's time for me to go and just enjoy life and look after the four horses I have now.

"It's been an incredible journey ... a remarkable ride."

The way NRL player contracts work, Inglis is entitled to all of his money for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 under the recent collective bargaining agreement. Picture: Phil Hillyard

One of the most decorated players of the 21st century, Inglis has been battling a serious shoulder problem and hasn't played since he was injured in round two against St George Illawarra.

The end was always in sight for Inglis but it was never meant to come this soon. Still Queensland's State of Origin captain, he planned to bid farewell to the representative arena in 2019 before ending his NRL career at the end of next season.

Instead though, a poor range of movement in his left shoulder has him struggling to lift his arm above his head or away from his body.

Former Parramatta great Peter Sterling - whose own career was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury - suggested on Sunday morning Inglis could still play on. But speculation is mounting that points towards that looking unlikely.

Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis arrives at South Sydney headquarters. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

"He deserves better ... not everyone gets a fairytale exit from the game," he said.

Damaging at both centre and fullback in club and representative football, Inglis made his name as Melbourne began their dominant era in 2006 and remained part of the Storm's success until forced to leave amid the salary cap scandal.

Greg Inglis retires a champion of the game.

He landed at Redfern desperate to end the Rabbitohs' title drought, doing so in the 2014 grand final as he scored the final try and sent the burrow into delirium.

His current try-scoring tally stands at 149 in 263 games, his most recent coming as part of a double against Melbourne in last year's finals series. He was just as dominant at representative level, forming arguably the greatest centre-wing combination in State of Origin history with Darius Boyd on Queensland's left edge.

There he scored the majority of his 18 Origin tries, while also crossing the line 31 times in 39 Kangaroos appearances.

- with AAP