Greg Inglis admitted to mental health facility

17th May 2017 6:32 PM
Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs walks off the pitch during the round 1 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs walks off the pitch during the round 1 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday, March 3, 2017. AAP / David Moir

DON'T miss any breaking news in our new blog, NRL Daily.

There is news breaking at every club throughout the day and our rolling coverage will keep you posted on everything you need to know.
 

Greg Inglis admitted to mental health facility

Greg Inglis admitted to mental health facility

Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis has entered a mental health rehabilitation facility.

