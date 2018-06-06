Greeny's favourite league memories

Macksville's David Pickvance has been named as Brad Greenshields' favourite player to watch during his time as a sports journalist at the Coffs Coast Advocate.

Macksville's David Pickvance has been named as Brad Greenshields' favourite player to watch during his time as a sports journalist at the Coffs Coast Advocate.

YESTERDAY was my last day at the Coffs Coast Advocate but working with the newspaper has seen me on the sidelines for a lot of Group 2 matches.

I've seen plenty of players come and go but looking back over my time, here's a list of my favourites.

They're not necessarily the best players but they were my favourite ones to watch.

DAVID PICKVANCE

IN my opinion Pickvance wasn't only the best to watch but the best full stop. The Macksville fullback simply terrorised opposition defences.

There were days when he just didn't look like he was interested at all and I thought the Sea Eagles were in trouble. Then within the space of five minutes Pickvance would inject himself into the game, score twice and Macksville had another two competition points.

He played in a magnificent team that won five grand finals in six years but Pickvance stood out as a beacon of brilliance.

Many times Pickvance scored or set-up a try and I sat there with pen poised over the writing pad considering how futile my words will be in describing what mastery had just unfolded.

CRAIG WALLACE

Craig Wallace was a fine leader of the Sawtell Panthers.

THE captain-coach Sawtell had before Wallace was Dane Cronin. Hard nosed, tough and led by example I thought Cronin's shoes would be hard to fill.

Wallace not only filled them but stretched the leather to breaking point.

Watching Wallace direct his players around the paddock while also being the forward that was willing to make one charging hit-up after another was always worth the price of admission.

He was no-nonsense but his ability to hit two or three tacklers, spin and offload was a key behind the good times Sawtell had under his watch.

The way he continued to play at the end when his knee should've been on a surgeon's table left me amazed how he was able to play through the pain.

Wallace was always fun to interview as well. Once he worked out I wasn't going to print everything he said (there are some words we just can't print anyway), he was honest, sometimes too honest but always willing to talk.

His son Jarrod runs out for Queensland tonight in State of Origin.

ROBBIE TREMBATH

TREMBATH only played in the Group 2 competition for a brief time.

Having bought a pub in Wauchope, the back-rower played for a short period with Macleay Valley before taking on the captain-coach's role at Wauchope.

The Eagles were building toward their 2012 success when he played there but every time I saw Trembath play he was head and shoulders above every other player on the field.

Some clubs were left pondering 'if only he bought a pub closer to us'.

PAUL DAVIS

The brilliance of Paul Davis led Macksville throughout the Sea Eagles' golden era.

WHEN Paul Davis led the Macksville team on to the field before the 2003 grand final, I had a mate up from Victoria who was watching his first ever game of rugby league.

"Isn't it nice they let the big bloke be the mascot for them," my very uninformed mate said.

Oh how little knew about how great a player Davis was. And with all of those premierships, he was a great coach too.

When Davis came to Macksville after his stint with Balmain, he was a lot bigger than the slim five-eighth that moved down to Sydney.

So he played in the forwards for the Sea Eagles and a better ball playing forward I've never seen. Forget Stephen Kearney in the NRL, for ball skills Davis had him covered.

You knew a Davis hit-up was coming. He had a habit before every run of bending at the waist, pulling his shorts up until the bottom almost hit the waist band and then he was off.

Opposition coaches always pleaded for the players to wrap Davis up to stop him creating the second phase play that Macksville craved.

No matter how hard they tried 'Paulie' managed to get his hands free and the Sea Eagles were away.

ALLAN JONES

Allan Jones was a no-fuss forward for Coffs Harbour.

THE Coffs Harbour forward was as no-fuss as you could get.

I once described 'Jonesy' as being like vanilla ice-cream meaning there's nothing fancy about it but it's guaranteed to get the job done evey time.

When others at the Comets were looking good it was because Jones helped them to look good. His desperate defence often allowed the smaller players outside to get a rest during the defensive set so they could shine when the Coffs Harbour had the ball.

There's been better players in the red and gold over the past decade and a bit but none I enjoyed watching more than this bloke. If there was work to be done, Jones didn't say a word. He just put up his hand to be the first bloke to go in and get the job job done.

ORARA VALLEY'S BIG 3

I CAN'T separate Matt Donovan, Brett Davis and Brad Hart. It would be unfair to.

Individually they were amazing. Together they were gobsmacking.

Matt Donovan produced many inspiring performances for Orara Valley during the club's golden era. Bert Gray is left behind to watch the brilliance of the 'Magic Man'.

Hart would probe for gaps from dummy half long before Cameron Smith made it fashionable. Davis would leave defenders in two minds better than anyone while Donovan could turn what looked like a meaningless cross field run into a four pointer with a swerving step and eye for the smallest of gaps.

If you played on the wing outside Donovan all you had to do was be where Donovan told you to be and you were always going to score a large number of tries.

Orara Valley played in six grand finals between 1997 and 2008 and the big three played such a large part in that golden era.

BERT GRAY

BERTIE has been at more clubs than Disco Stu from The Simpsons but such was his brilliance, every club in the Group chased him at various stages.

The ultimate utility, there wasn't a position Gray couldn't play. And no matter where you put him Gray could be trusted to not only get the job done but have the opposition worried about his impact.

John Cross was at Woolgoolga for only short time but well and truly left his mark on the club.

JOHN CROSS

WHEN Cross moved to the area after playing for Illawarra, Penrith and St George/Illawarra, he took on the role as captain/coach of the Seahorses.

Having a few runs at training with the club, Cross saw Woolgoolga was a young side that needed some guidance.

He led the Seahorses wonderfully and his on-field presence gave his younger teammates added confidence.

Off the field Cross was always friendly to talk to but he played a dangerous game saying possibly the last thing you should say to a journo. Often I'd ring him for a couple of preview or review quotes and Cross would say something along the lines of: "Look that's not coming out right. You know what I'm trying to say Greeny, just write it and make me sound smart."

I hope I never breached his trust, particularly after he allowed me to first publicise his battle with depression that dogged him during the final years of his NRL career.

ARTHUR MURRAY

KING Arthur as Greg White dubbed him was a mecurial five eighth with a kicking game to die for.

Put that kicking game on top of an unbelievable left-foot step and Murray was a crowd favourite.

Murray won the Group 2 Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons.

When the Seahorses pack of forwards including Cross, Lee Harvey, Xavier Sullivan and Ryan Hartin provided a platform, it was always going to be a tough day for the opposition as given time and space to move, Murray was able to dazzle everybody.

MATT BUSH

BUSH loved playing for the Magpies. Often it seemed like he was prepared to put the whole town of Bellingen on his shoulders and carry it across the line.

A big man with speed to burn, Bush was an exciting backline player but just as dangerous when he spent time in the forwards.

With a boxing background Bush was as tough as teak and it wouldn't surprise me if his blood is black and white such is his love for the Bellingen club.

Paul Tomlinson on the attack for the Axemen. Leigh Jensen

PAUL TOMLINSON

ANOTHER player who was the heart and soul of his team.

Tomlinson would defend his heart out every week for Orara Valley yet still summon the energy to be a weapon in attack.

I will never forget the pure joy on Tomlinson's face when the Axemen beat Woolgoolga after extra time in the 2008 grand final.

Having played in losing grand finals for the Axemen in 2003, 2005 and 2007 (all against Macksville), Tomlinson told me of how he prepared for the match.

"This morning I got together the three runners-up medals and held them up and said 'I'll trade all of you in for just one premiership medal' and the wish was granted."

MICHAEL BRIGHT

ANOTHER no nonsense forward, Bright would simply roll his sleeves up every week for Port Macquarie and make sure no opponent got past him.

His teammates used to rib him during the game review saying "you only made 40 tackles this week Brighty, you're slipping".

You won't find footage of Bright on a highlights reel but you won't see footage of an opponent getting past him either.

GREENY'S FAVOURITE GAMES

THERE'S been so many great games that I've covered but it's two dramatic grand finals that stand out in my mind.

That 2008 grand final that featured Woolgoolga and Orara Valley had the Sportsground at Woopi crowded beyond belief. A car parking space that was within a short walk of the ground was worth its weight in gold.

When Jason McGrady Jr scored early in the second half the Axemen led 18-8. A left to right move nearly 20 miutes later after a long Tim McManus run saw Ryan Hartin crash over the line near the posts.

With only a couple of minutes remaining Woolgoolga lock Adam Close scored a matter of inches from the corner post.

Whether Woolgoolga won or the match would go into extra time rested on the boot of Drew Vines who was attempting the sideline conversion.

Vines missed but extra time was just as nervewracking for player and spectator alike.

The Axemen could've scored a try three times in extra time but couldn't and didn't take the lead until the 94th minute when Matt Donovan potted a field goal.

There was more drama to come. Right at the end Woolgoolga was awarded a penalty 32 metres from the try line directly in front.

There were calls from the bench for Will Fernando to take the kick that would give Woolgoolga its first premiership in more than 70 years. Vines took the responsibility though and to Woolgoolga's heartbreak the kicked sailed left of the posts.

The 2011 grand final at Coronation Park between Nambucca Heads and Sawtell was a nail biter.

I've always said there's no better place to watch football than the Roosters' home ground with its big hills either side creating a sporting cauldron and it was packed with spectators on this warm spring day.

Sawtell's Danny Russell celebrates after kicking the field goal that put the Panthers ahead in the 2011 grand final against Nambucca Heads. Trevor Veale/ The

Fifteen minutes into the second half Garry Jarrett scored after Geoff Batten made a run to the left then provided an inside pass to give the Roosters a 28-16 lead.

Sawtell second-rower Dave Buttriss had already been taken from the ground on a stretcher and Nambucca looked like winning its first title in 15 years.

But tries to Danny Russell and Dale Middleton levelled the scores to pave the way for a drama filled final 10 minutes.

The Roosters had their chances in the dying stages. Aaron Clarke flew high for a bomb but couldn't control the ball down to the ground. Moments later Jayden Austen thought he'd scored a match winning try for Nambucca Heads only for the final pass to be called forward.

Russell stepped up a minute later for Sawtell and kicked a field goal to give the Panthers the lead for the first time in nearly 70 minutes.

With time ticking down Cameron Blair attempted a long range field goal to send the match into extra time but his kick went right.

Sawtell beat Macksville with a field goal to win the 2009 decider but for mine this was the better game.

HARDEST MOMENT

PRIOR to the 2006 grand final, Greg White and I had a quick chat about who would get post-match quotes from each team's players. At the end of the chat the decision was Whitey had Port Macquarie and I had Sawtell.

The Panthers had just had their hearts broken in the dying moments after defending grandly in a wet slog at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.

I've always said trying to write coherent sentences from a politician's responses is a tough part of the job but not as tough as asking players with tears in their eyes what their thoughts are about a grand final loss.

Some of those players buried the ghosts of that loss when the Panthers won twice by a field goal in 2009 and 2011.

PRE-ADVOCATE

HAVING moved to the area seven and a bit years before starting at the Advocate, I'd already watched a lot of local league and there's a couple of games from my time before being a journalist that will always linger in my memory.

Panthers' supporters will probably hate me for bringing up this match but only a couple of months before becoming a sports journalist there was the classic preliminary final in 2004 at Rex Hardaker Oval between Sawtell and Macksville.

If the devil was to visit Sawtell's captain-coach Craig Wallace on the morning of that match and offered a soul selling deal that guaranteed the Panthers were going to score 42 points in that game, Wallace might've signed quicker than you could say book me a place in the grand final.

The Panthers did score 42 points. Beau Little scored a hat-trick and Damian Irvine a couple of tries as well.

I remember Coffs Harbour great Vaughan Dawes telling me once that when you played against Macksville it was a given you were going to be standing behind your tryline watching a conversion attempt at least four times.

The trouble for Wallace was on this day 42 points wasn't enough as the Sea Eagles scored nine tries to win 48-42 with the mercurial Pickvance also scoring a hat-trick.

That match just pips the 2003 grand final at Coramba Sportground.

There was a game that had everything.

The moment you arrived at the ground that day you knew the event had Russell Crowe's fingerprints all over it. The green and gold banners along the roadway from the Orara Way to the ground, cheerleaders from South Sydney and Manly performing in Axemen colours and Wendy Matthews singing the national anthem. There was even Mark 'Spud' Carroll playing as the starting prop for Orara Valley.

But it was the drama on the field that day that most remember.

For a match that kicked off on-time, it didn't finish until 6.30pm.

Two minutes into the second half Adam Cody was laying motionless after making a tackle and complaining that he couldn't feel anything below his neck.

Play was stopped for just short of 100 minutes as the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter landed in the middle of the ground to transport Cody to hospital. During that time to keep the spectators entertained Matthews performed an impromptu a capella concert.

At that stage Macksville led 22-18. Ten minutes after play resumed Brett Davis kicked a field goal to give the Axemen a 23-22 lead.

Winger Duane Button scored after a long run by Paul Davis then Nev Donovan ran in after Pickvance made a 50 metre run to give the Sea Eagles a memorable victory.

While it was a heart breaking day for the Valley, thankfully Cody's injuries didn't turn out to be as bad as initially thought.